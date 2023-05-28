A Bristol funeral director is hoping to inspire other women
A funeral director has said she hopes to inspire other women to consider a career in the funeral industry.
Before switching professions, Georgia Williams, 26, from Alveston, had been caring for the elderly at a private care home in South Gloucestershire.
But she decided to follow her dreams of becoming a funeral director and is now at a Westbury-on-Trym firm.
"It is a bit of a rarity to see a young woman in a funeral directing role.
"I do believe there needs to be more diversity in the funeral industry and there aren't enough women in funeral directing."
Ms Williams was inspired to switch careers after working with undertakers as part of her job as a carer.
"I've wanted to do this for a few years now, as my role included working with undertakers when residents sadly passed away. I feel it's a natural progression, having worked in end-of-life care for many years."
While many funeral directors are usually older, she added it had not put her off and didn't affect the level of service she provides.
"I understand that not everyone would be cut out for the industry but caring for people has always been in my blood and nothing has changed with this new role.
"I care for the families who walk through our doors and in turn I care for their loved ones who have departed."
'Extremely rewarding'
Having joined a funeral business last year, Ms Williams said she felt a huge sense of fulfilment.
"Being able to help take the pressure, stress and fear out of making funeral arrangements for a family during a very difficult time is extremely rewarding", said Georgia.
Terry Hayward from MW Funeral Directors said: "We're delighted to have Georgia on board, she has already shown enormous compassion for clients as well as excellent organisation skills."
The National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors has said previously that the profession had made "significant strides in improving equality in recent decades," but acknowledged there was more to do.
