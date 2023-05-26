A371 crash: Tributes paid to 'amazing' Freewheelers blood biker
Published
The family of a blood biker who died in a crash say he will be "sorely missed".
Richard Reeves, 71, from Weston-super-Mare, died following a single-vehicle collision in Axbridge, Somerset on Thursday.
In a statement, his family paid tribute to "a loving husband of 52 years, an amazing father-of-two and grandfather of two beautiful girls".
Mr Reeves regularly delivered organs, blood and baby milk around the country as part of Freewheelers Blood Bikes.
He family said he was a seasoned rider who made the "essential" deliveries "day and night, whenever needed".
He was also a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorcyclists, where he helped other riders reach that level.
Mr Reeves' family said he died doing what he loved - riding his motorcycle.
"He will be sorely missed by us, his family, and many others beside. We kindly ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time," they added.
Avon and Somerset Police said the family were being supported by a specially-trained officer.
