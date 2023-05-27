Love Saves The Day: Line-up and weather forecast as festival returns
Bristol's biggest independent music festival is set to kick off the city's summer of events this weekend.
Love Saves The Day will welcome thousands of music fans to Ashton Court on Saturday and Sunday.
Fatboy Slim will headline Saturday, with British pop trio Sugababes playing on Sunday.
After being hit by heavy downpours in 2022, organisers can look forward to largely sunny skies this time around with the forecast set fair.
Love Saves The Day will showcase hundreds of acts across its 10 stages at Ashton Court.
Years & Years are topping the bill on Sunday, with Four Tet, Kelis, Michael Bibi and Andy C also part of this year's line-up.
Gates open at noon every day.
This year's festival will feature a new stage - The Big Top - which will host Hybrid Minds and Tempza and RUN.
Tom Paine, Love Saves the Day founder, said: "Love Saves the Day has become such a staple in the festival calendar and we can't wait to bring it back for 2023.
"We've got one of our strongest line-ups we've ever had with some of the top drum & bass artists on the scene.
"Andy C and Hybrid Minds are some of the most iconic figures in global dance music and it's going to be a highlight of the festival."
