Two people in hospital after being rescued from mud at Severn Beach
Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from mud in the Severn Estuary.
Crews from Avon Fire and HM Coastguard vessels from the English and Welsh sides of the estuary were called to the incident at Severn Beach near Bristol at 17:53 BST.
One person was taken to safety using a rescue sled, while the other was rescued by helicopter.
Both were taken to hospital where their condition is not known.
HM Coastguard said Portishead and Chepstow Coastguard rescue teams, the Coastguard helicopter from St Athan and Severn Rescue {SARA) lifeboats were sent to the scene.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the South Western Ambulance Service personnel were also mobilised.
A spokesperson from HM coastguard said: "Both [casualties] were helped by the helicopter winchman and SARA lifeboats to shore before being placed in the care of the ambulance."
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Avonmouth, Bedminster, Bath and Portishead were sent to the scene.
