Bristol child rapist who went on the run jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for seven years and six months for raping a child at a property in Bristol.
Wayne Leigh, 35, of Somerset Terrace, Bedminster, was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of raping a child under 16 and perverting the course of justice.
Leigh was arrested for the offences in April 2022 but he failed to answer bail in July and went on the run.
Officers found him nine days later living in a tent in a woodland area and he was later charged and remanded.
A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has also been imposed and Leigh has been ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
The court heard how, between January and February last year, the teenage victim was raped in a property in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said Leigh had lied to officers about a piece of clothing of his that was used to link him to the crime and manipulated those around him to lie about his whereabouts.
'Strength and bravery'
Leigh was brought to justice by the Operation Topaz Child Exploitation Team, which also supported the victim throughout the investigation.
Det Sgt Lucy Forde said: "We would like to commend the strength and bravery of the victim in coming forward.
"In her personal statement, the victim described how frightened she was of Leigh. He was much older than her.
"A dangerous offender is now behind bars because of the victim's courage in supporting the investigation.
"Leigh deliberately targets vulnerable children and adults and manipulates them for his own purpose.
"Hopefully, today's sentence will give people the courage to come forward and to gain justice."
