Taxi driver hurt in 'clash between youths' in Brislington
- Published
A taxi driver has been injured in an altercation between two groups of youths in Brislington.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was found wounded at about 21:15 BST on Sunday.
It is believed he had dropped a number of youths off close to Choke Walk and an altercation followed at a nearby residential property.
A male present in the property is thought to have pursued the youths back to the taxi armed with a blade and the victim was subsequently injured.
A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent causing grievous bodily harm, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He remains in police custody.
'Baseball bats'
Police said the property and a car had been damaged in the altercation at the address.
In a statement, the police added: "The youths involved left the scene, reportedly in possession of weapons including baseball bats.
"A search of the surrounding area was conducted by officers, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter."
The driver's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.
A baseball bat was recovered by officers in the Callington Road area overnight, investigators said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
