West set to get 5% more services in network revamp
- Published
The number of trains running every day across the Great Western Railway (GWR) network is set to rise by 5% from Sunday.
It means an extra 44 trains serving the wider Bristol area, with a further 65 a week running in south Wales.
GWR's managing director Mark Hopwood said the changes would provide "more trains where they are needed most".
About 20% of services have also be retimed following a review of the current timetable.
The number of GWR services on an average weekday will increase from 1,643 in May 2019, to 1,720 in May 2023, following the changes, GWR said.
Mr Hopwood said: "I am really excited to say that this new timetable provides the biggest shake-up in service levels since the introduction of Intercity Express trains - providing more trains where they are needed most and reflecting changes in travel patterns.
"We will deliver more train services, serving even more stations, and providing greater value for money for taxpayers."
'Vital' improvement
Following an investment of more than £7m from the West of England Combined Authority (WECA), there will also be an increase in services on the MetroWest network.
It will mean three trains per hour between Bristol and Westbury, and two between Bristol and Gloucester.
Trains from Bristol to Westbury will call at Keynsham, Keynsham, Oldfield Park, Bath Spa, Freshford and then on to stops between Avoncliff and Westbury.
By extending one of the Gloucester services, there will also be one train per hour between Bristol and Worcester.
Trains between Bristol and Weymouth will be retimed into a regular two-hourly pattern.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said "I'm proud of this sizeable investment from my West of England Mayoral Combined Authority which means residents in Yate, Oldfield Park and other brilliant west of England communities will benefit from more frequent rail journeys."
He added that improving public transport was "vitally important" to achieving the region's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk