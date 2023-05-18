Bristol van dwellers to challenge council injunction
- Published
People living in vans on a residential road are to challenge legal action taken by a council to move them on.
Bristol City Council was granted an injunction order on Greenbank View, in Easton, after complaints from local residents.
The ruling banned road users from parking on paths, obstructing footpaths with bikes, fly-tipping and going to the toilet in public.
The council said it need to balance the needs of everyone in the city.
But the van dwellers, who occupy more than 40 vehicles on the road, said they feel the ruling is "unfair" and will be taking their own legal action against the injunction.
They said they have no choice but to live in their vehicles because they cannot afford to rent a home in the city.
The council said there has been an increase in complaints about blocked pavements, fires, littering and human waste being incorrectly disposed of.
In response, they offered van dwellers spaces at temporary council sites, and began taking legal action to remove vehicles.
The injunction came into force on 18 April and will run until October.
The ruling also bans them from playing loud music during anti-social hours, parking too close to other vehicles, and "using aggressive, threatening, foul or intimidating language".
A van dweller, who did not want to be named, said the council "could do more" to help facilitate conversations between those occupying vans and the people in the existing community.
"We all have different needs, so it would be great to open talks with residents," he said.
Local Resident, Dominic Cooke, said there had been problems with rubbish and excrement around the area.
"It upsets people because that can cause the area to smell badly," he said.
"But if you put some portable toilets in and bin services- that would probably mitigate the problem."
Another resident, Vicky Haile, said: "Everybody should be allowed to live where they want to live.
"If they are being respectful they should not be moved away."
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "We want to balance the needs of everyone living in Bristol, both of those living in vehicles and residents.
"So our approach must be compassionate and fair."The occupants of Greenbank View were previously offered 15 spaces at meanwhile sites [temporary places owned by the council] but these were not taken up."
