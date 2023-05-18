Queen Camilla opens library in first solo engagement since Coronation

Queen Camilla was on her first solo royal visit since the Coronation

By Sammy Jenkins
BBC News

Queen Camilla has opened a library in her first solo public engagement since the Coronation.

As patron of the National Literary Trust, the Queen opened the first Coronation library at Shirehampton Primary School in Bristol.

The 50 Coronation libraries will be created for children in communities with low levels of literacy in the UK.

They celebrate the Queen's advocacy for reading, literacy and primary school libraries, a spokesman said.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Queen Camilla unveiled a commemorative plaque

The project is in collaboration with the Primary School Library Alliance and the National Literary Trust (NLT).

NLT works to improve the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of those who need it most, giving them the best possible chance of success in school, work and life.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Queen Camilla took part in a Coronation tea party

The refurbished and restocked reading spaces will be introduced in areas where children are least likely to have books at home and will have a trained member of staff to manage the space and a range of reading activities for the whole school.

Chosen by children across the country, the libraries will also receive a set of 23 books that will bear a commemorative bookplate featuring the Coronation emblem.

Chris Jackson/Getty
The project will include the refurbishment and restocking of 50 primary school libraries across the country

Queen Camilla met pupils and librarians from 10 other Coronation library schools at the Bristol primary school earlier, while they were taking part in an activity to create their dream library with author Cressida Cowell.

Chris Jackson/Getty
The libraries will be set up in areas where children are less likely to have books at home

She then unveiled a commemorative plaque, which will also be placed in each of the 50 libraries.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Queen Camilla took part in a draw-along session

The Queen spent time with the pupils in the playground for a Coronation tea party and draw-along session.

Representatives from publishers Oxford University Press, BookTrust and Arts Council England were also present.

.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics

More on this story