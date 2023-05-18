Queen Camilla opens library in first solo engagement since Coronation
Queen Camilla has opened a library in her first solo public engagement since the Coronation.
As patron of the National Literary Trust, the Queen opened the first Coronation library at Shirehampton Primary School in Bristol.
The 50 Coronation libraries will be created for children in communities with low levels of literacy in the UK.
They celebrate the Queen's advocacy for reading, literacy and primary school libraries, a spokesman said.
The project is in collaboration with the Primary School Library Alliance and the National Literary Trust (NLT).
NLT works to improve the reading, writing, speaking and listening skills of those who need it most, giving them the best possible chance of success in school, work and life.
The refurbished and restocked reading spaces will be introduced in areas where children are least likely to have books at home and will have a trained member of staff to manage the space and a range of reading activities for the whole school.
Chosen by children across the country, the libraries will also receive a set of 23 books that will bear a commemorative bookplate featuring the Coronation emblem.
Queen Camilla met pupils and librarians from 10 other Coronation library schools at the Bristol primary school earlier, while they were taking part in an activity to create their dream library with author Cressida Cowell.
She then unveiled a commemorative plaque, which will also be placed in each of the 50 libraries.
The Queen spent time with the pupils in the playground for a Coronation tea party and draw-along session.
Representatives from publishers Oxford University Press, BookTrust and Arts Council England were also present.
