Sing Out Bristol offers safe space for LGBTQ+ community
An LGBTQ+ choir that feels "like a family" is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
Sing Out Bristol was formed in 2008, and its first public performance was in a member's garden.
Now, it is thought to be the south west's largest LGBTQ+ choir, with over 120 members.
Nick Gill and Lesley Walsh said the choir was "a safe space for LGBTQ+ people which isn't based on drinking or dating".
Ms Walsh added: "The LGBTQ+ community has people in it from every sort of background and life experience.
"So the LGBTQ+ part of the choir says to us that we are safe. We are not going to get funny comments, funny looks."
Mr Gill told BBC Radio Bristol that he enjoys singing, because it forces him to switch off.
"If you have other stresses in your day, coming along and singing makes them go away," he said.
Ms Walsh said: "I love singing with other people, my voice is very ordinary but serviceable as a choir member.
"The sound you can make in a group is a whole lot better."
Sing Out Bristol is marking its anniversary with a performance at St Georges Bristol on 20 May.
