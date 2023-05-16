Thornbury car crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
- Published
Police investigating after woman died following a car crash that also left the driver injured have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The passenger, who has not been named, died in hospital after the vehicle she was in hit a wall in Thornbury.
Specially trained officers are supporting her family, while the male driver remains in a critical condition.
Officers investigating the collision, on Thursday 4 May, said it happened close to the Streamleaze junction.
The car, a Honda Jazz, was being driven along Rock Street, towards Midland Way, before the crash at about 10:50 BST.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital with their injuries, but the woman died six days later.
Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk