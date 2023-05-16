Film narrated by Dambuster Johnny Johnson released
- Published
A film about the lesser known part of the Dambusters raids has been released.
Narrated by late Dambuster George "Johnny" Johnson, Attack on Sorpe Dam features Mr Johnson's experience in the raids, which mark their 80th anniversary on 16 and 17 May.
Sqn Ldr Johnson was a bomb-aimer in 617 Squadron, which destroyed key German dams in World War Two.
Film director Andrew Panton said he was "continuously involved" until his death in December 2022 aged 101.
The Bristol-produced film covers the time where Mr Johnson joined 617 squadron in March 1943, from his training right up to when they were briefed about the Dambuster raids.
Launched from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and codenamed Operation Chastise, the raids led to eight of the 19 planes to be lost, the deaths of 53 men and the capture of three.
The film was premiered at the former IMAX screen at Bristol Aquarium on 13 May.
The filmmakers also worked with the University of Bath - with their camera team creating computer-generated imagery.
Mr Panton said right from his first meeting with Mr Johnson, he "could see that he really wanted a film where he himself could tell his complete story in his own words", making sure it "was accurate and factual".
"Throughout the film, Johnny reviewed all the screenplay, he looked at the imagery we produced, just to make sure it was historically accurate," he explained.
"He was so happy to see that finally we had captured his story in the way he wanted it to be told."
Tony Peters, chairman of the City of Bristol branch of the Royal Air Force Association (Rafa), said the film was a good way to remember such a "modest" and "likeable" man.
"The man himself is talking about it. He's guiding you through," he added.
On why it's important to mark the 80th anniversary and learn about the Sorpe dam, Rafa committee member John Langwade said: "We are of our history and if we don't remember history, we'll never learn anything.
"They were all heroes to do that again and again and again. Ordinary guy, but a hero. Just like talking to your mate."
Ian Harding, who watched the trailer of the film, said: "He's quite a character for Bristol and I think this film will bring that home to people who watch it."
Josh Rowles, who as a cadet met Mr Johnson, said: "This film really captures the story of the Sorpe Dam, something that's not been done so well.
"I'm happy to see the story being told again."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk