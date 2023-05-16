Bristol art show raising awareness of men's mental health
An art show raising awareness of men's mental health has opened.
Life by Numbers includes work from six artists and will be spread across the walls of the Arnolfini Café in Bristol throughout May.
Street artist Stewy said the exhibition was about the importance of talking and "not hiding away" from mental health issues.
Prints and merchandise of the pieces will be on sale, with proceeds going to Bristol charity Talk Club.
The charity - which was launched in Bristol in April 2019 and now has more than 70 groups worldwide - encourages men to speak openly about their feelings.
Stewy said he wanted to raise awareness of men's mental health after witnessing his father "go in and out of mental health institutions" as a child.
"It manifested itself more as depression as we know it now. Very quiet, very thoughtful, it wasn't happy but I didn't know anything else," he said.
The 50-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol he hoped his work would show children who may be witnessing their parents struggling that it is "not their fault."
"There's nothing to be ashamed of," he said.
Stewy believes street art has helped his mental health and his work includes paintings of Bristol-based punk band Idles and local legend DJ Derek.
Artists Big Jeff, Tozer, Farrah, Sickboy and #DTFE are also taking part in the exhibition.
Alongside their pieces, biographies of the artists involved will also be at the exhibition, including information about how they have been affected by mental health.
