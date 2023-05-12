Great Western Railway services disrupted due to strike action
Train services in the west of England are facing disruption due to staff striking in a dispute over pay.
Great Western Railway (GWR) will be running an "extremely limited service" on Friday and Saturday between 07:30 BST and 18:30 BST.
On Friday, a reduced service will only run between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff and Bristol and Westbury to Swindon.
On Saturday, some trains will also run from Gloucester to Swindon.
Train drivers in the Aslef union are striking on Friday and RMT members will be striking on Saturday.
Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living - with the inflation rate currently above 10%.
But the rail industry is under pressure to save money, after the pandemic left a hole in its finances, so bosses say reforms need to be agreed to afford pay increases and modernise the railway.
'Extremely busy'
A spokesperson for GWR said: "Where we are able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy and we are not able to provide bus replacement services."
There will be further disruption from 15 May to 20 May and on 1 June due to industrial action short of a strike.
This is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations.
"If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel," added a GWR spokesperson.
"Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket," they added.
