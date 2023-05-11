Veterinary services firm in Keynsham 'could cut 400 jobs'
Up to 400 jobs could be lost at an international veterinary services firm in Bristol, according to reports.
IVC Evidensia, which runs 600 vet clinics and out-of-hours centres across 20 countries, has 450 operational staff at its Keynsham headquarters.
All but 70 of these jobs could be lost be the end of the year, with roles potentially outsourced to India.
The company confirmed it was "considering outsourcing financial services".
IVC Evidensia, which was set up 12 years ago, is based in the Chocolate Factory in Keynsham - the site of the former Cadbury factory.
'Complete shock'
Staff were advised not to speak to the media, but a few approached by BBC West said privately it was a good firm to work for.
Among the perks its employees enjoy is being allowed to take their dogs to work.
Several said the news of redundancies had come "out of the blue" and was "a complete shock".
The number of jobs expected to be lost matches the number that disappeared when Cadbury moved its chocolate-making operations to eastern Europe in 2011.
'Hard hit'
David Biddleston, a member of Keynsham Town Council, said: "Once again it is another dreadful loss, over the last 20 years we have lost some of the biggest employers we have had.
"It is another hard hit for Keynsham and one we would rather not see."
He added: "We don't want Keynsham to become a dormitory town, we want it to be a thriving community full of good, professional jobs.
IVC Evidensia said: "We continually review our back-office services to ensure they are supporting the business in the most effective and efficient way, we are considering outsourcing finance services."
