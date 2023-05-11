Youth cancer charity consults on closing shops in South West
A youth cancer charity has said it is considering closing its chain of 13 charity shops.
CLIC Sargent, which now operates under the name Young Lives vs Cancer, has outlets in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Devon and Cornwall.
The charity raised £26.3m in the past financial year, but made a net loss of £1.4 million in its stores.
It has launched a four week consultation about closing the shops that is due to conclude by June.
CLIC Sargent works with cancer patients under the age of 25 and was formed in 2005 through a merger between Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood (CLIC) and Sargent Cancer Care for Children.
It adopted the name Young Lives vs Cancer in May 2021.
The charity did not give a reason for the consultation when approached by BBC West, but its latest financial reports show it raised £26.3m in the past financial year, compared to £22.2m in 2020/21.
But only £1.4m was raised through its retail activities, while it incurred £2.8m in retail trading costs.
An assessment of its property portfolio found the charity was likely to be liable for £1m in repairs on vacating its shops and has a £0.3m rise in overheads.
The financial report said these two issues were the main factors behind its retail trading losses.
The charity said in a statement: "Following a review of Young Lives vs Cancer's retail shops, we are proposing that we close the charity's chain of 13 shops.
"We have begun a four-week consultation with staff and are engaging with our effected volunteers, and will communicate the final decision following the consultation period."
The charity works to provide patients and their families support following diagnosis, and the majority of its funding comes through donations and legacies.
Its services including providing information to families, offering clinical care, educational help and specialist play.
The organisation also helps families access financial support, at-home nursing care and has 11 Young Lives vs Cancer Homes from Home close to hospitals, where relatives can stay for free during treatment.
