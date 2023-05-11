Police appeal following 'unprovoked' attack in Bristol
Police are trying to trace a man in connection with an unprovoked attack outside a Bristol nightclub.
The victim was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head in the incident on Baldwin Street at about 03:00 BST on 5 March outside Popworld.
The suspect left the scene via Baldwin Street, Avon and Somerset Police said, leaving the victim needing hospital treatment for a suspected broken nose.
Investigators have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.
He is described as white, between 5ft 10in (1.78m) and 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall, with brown hair and a brown beard and moustache.
The man was wearing a white shirt, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers with white laces.
Police have also released a second image of a man they believe may have witnessed the attack.
He is white, also between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 1ins tall, with dark hair, a beard and a moustache.
The man was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt and a black shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
