Police appeal following 'unprovoked' attack in Bristol

The attack occurred outside Popworld

Police are trying to trace a man in connection with an unprovoked attack outside a Bristol nightclub.

The victim was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head in the incident on Baldwin Street at about 03:00 BST on 5 March outside Popworld.

The suspect left the scene via Baldwin Street, Avon and Somerset Police said, leaving the victim needing hospital treatment for a suspected broken nose.

Investigators have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.

He is described as white, between 5ft 10in (1.78m) and 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall, with brown hair and a brown beard and moustache.

The man was wearing a white shirt, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers with white laces.

CCTV footage of the witness

Police have also released a second image of a man they believe may have witnessed the attack.

He is white, also between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 1ins tall, with dark hair, a beard and a moustache.

The man was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt and a black shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.

