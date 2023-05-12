Eurovision fans and pubs in the West prepare to party
Venues and Eurovision fans across the region are preparing to celebrate ahead of Saturday night's Grand Finale.
Another 10 acts made it through last night's second semi-final to perform on the grand stage in Liverpool.
Bristol was not chosen as an official screening host so some pubs, including The Sidney and Eden in Bishopston, are holding their own events.
Pub manager Maeve Hannah said it would be their first ever Eurovision party.
"There seems like a real energy behind it in the UK this year," she said.
"We really wanted to do something - bring a bit of a party to Bristol.
"We thought, yeah let's put Eurovision on this year."
Somerset-based hair stylist Alison Cooney has been working behind the scenes at the event.
"It's just an incredible experience to work up close with these amazing artists," she said.
"We're there to really calm people down because the nerves backstage are next level.
"One artist wanted soft curls that moved around on stage and I did Dani Andrea from San Morino, he wanted a wet look that doesn't move around at all."
Ms Cooney said she had worked in the profession for 40 years and was "used to the pressure backstage".
She added: "You go out in the morning to wander around the docks and there'll be glitter and people with the most dramatic outfits I've ever seen.
"The support and love here, especially for Ukrainians, is incredible."
The final tomorrow is also being marked in Wiltshire with a special event for Ukrainians - as they were the winners of last year's contest.
Kris Talikowski, from the Swindon Welcomes Ukraine group, said it had been an honour to set up the event.
"It's been an experience that's genuinely keeping them safe," he said.
"We're trying to do everything that we can to get them together, to teach them English, to give them a bike, to find them accommodation.
"It's been really rewarding to set the event up."
The group's chair Sofia Volovyk said she would join the party virtually as she is currently completing the last few days of a charity walk from Swindon to Ben Nevis to raise money for Ukrainian charities.
Drew Sanderson, from Quedgely in Gloucestershire, went to Liverpool to take part in the unofficial events.
"We found a caravan club site to stay in with the dog, to chill out a bit, have a good time and then come into the city to enjoy it," he said.
"The caravan was adorned with things on the way up and there will be banners and balloons up on it on Saturday night.
"We're looking forward to seeing Finland and Norway perform and we are definitely behind Mae Muller."
Gina Jones, from Brislington, said she was excited to see the performers on the grand stage.
"I can't wait," she said.
"It's a really inclusive and fun atmosphere here.
"Driving into the city there were Eurovision flags everywhere. Ukraine is everywhere, its flags, food and music.
"I went to Euroclub which is the official afterparty headlined by Jedward. It was the craziest thing I've ever watched.
"It's brilliant having this in the UK.
"I would have loved to have it in Bristol and hopefully that becomes a reality in the next few years."
BBC West reporter Lee Madan at the Eurovision Song Contest, Liverpool
"I'm currently at the Albert Docks where Liverpool is starting to wake up after that second semi-final last night and what a semi-final it was.
"I was lucky enough to be in the arena for the live show and I have to say it was Belgium who stole the show. They got the biggest reaction inside the arena.
"I think they will be my top tip for tomorrow night's winner.
"When Eurovision week kicked off on Sunday night there was a big concert in Liverpool that 30,000 people attended and it was absolute chaos getting in.
"As well as the planned events, there's also been a few unplanned moments. On Thursday there was an impromptu gig from last year's winner Sam Ryder at the dockside. Up to 5,000 people were there.
"Today there are rehearsals going on. There's going to be another run through tomorrow at one o'clock and then the grand finale in the evening.
"There's been very little trouble here and almost everyone we've spoken to has been having an absolutely fantastic time."
