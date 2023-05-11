Bristol City Council given grant to support those most in need
An extra £8m will be spent over the next year to support Bristol residents struggling with the cost of living.
Bristol City Council received the money from the Department for Work and Pensions, which will be used in the Household Support Fund.
The money will feed children over the school holidays and help charities that support people with increasing bills.
Cllr Ellie King said the money "provides a lifeline" to those most in need.
Since prices and inflation began rapidly rising in 2022, many people have struggled to afford basic essentials and pay bills.
In response, the government has given out hundreds of millions in grants to local councils.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council agreed on the plans at a cabinet meeting on 2 May.
At the meeting, deputy mayor Craig Cheney said: "Bristol's receiving a further £8m for those most in need with food, energy and water bills, and other essential household items. £3.4m will be spent on providing free school meals over all school holidays over the next year, so that's a great win. £1.8m will be given to various charities who will assist low income households with food and fuel poverty.
"There's £100,000 to assist those pension-age council tax reduction households; £698,000 to top up the local crisis prevention fund; £500,000 to top up the discretionary housing payment fund; £440,000 to assist care leavers and foster families with food and heating costs; and a remaining £837,000 which we'll agree by October.
"It's good news — £8m going to the poorest people in the city and distributed in a way that aligns to our values."
However, while the council's website includes a page for the Household Support Fund, it urged residents not to contact the council about the new funding.
