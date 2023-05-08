Bristol cash machine and parked cars damaged over night

Crime scene
Police were called to Fishponds Road in the early hours of Monday

A cash machine and some nearby cars were damaged in Bristol in the early hours of Monday.

Police were called to Fishponds Road at about 04:00 BST and Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Officers found a cash machine had been damaged, along with a number of parked cars.

The scene was cordoned off and inquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, were ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward.

