Bristol project to help young homeless people underway
- Published
A historic building which has fallen into disrepair is set to be redeveloped thanks to lottery funding.
Kingsley Hall on Bristol's Old Market is home to the charity, 1625 Independent People (1625IP).
The charity supports more than 1,500 young people who are leaving care or experiencing homelessness every year.
Jamie Gill, the charity's partnership director, said the aim of the project is for the young people to "develop a sense of identity and belonging".
When the Grade-II listed building fell into disrepair in 2022, it was added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.
A £462,297 development grant has now been secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will pay for repairs and allow the charity to create space for increased accommodation, facilities and spaces for young people.
It will also enable the charity to continue its work supporting access to education, training and job opportunities.
The Kingsley Hall Heritage Project is encouraging young people to connect with the history of the site and the surrounding area.
'The art of the possible'
Mr Gill said the charity will be working closely with local organisations, including the University of Bristol and Bristol City Council, to develop the project over the next 18 months.
The young people who are supported by 1625IP will be involved throughout the process, he said.
Mr Gill said: "We're beginning to deliver a range of activities with people going out to different projects to explore the art of the possible"
By participating in the project, it is hoped that the young homeless people will "build their sense of ownership, establish a positive connection with where they live and develop new skills and capabilities."
"It's exciting to see them take the lead", Mr Gill added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk