Bristol women’s night shelter reopens for emergency use
- Published
A night shelter which provides emergency accommodation for homeless women will reopen after closing during the pandemic.
The charity inHope is reopening the Spring of Hope shelter in Bristol, providing eight beds every night of the week throughout the year from 9 May.
The charity has supported homeless women in the city since 2011.
As well as overnight accommodation, guests will be able to access a range of support during the day.
The shelter, in St Jude's, had to close due to government restrictions on shelters with more than one bed per room.
Since then, the charity has provided practical support for women, including offering food parcels, move-in kits for new homes and helping to access specialist services.
Now, with the recruitment of new staff, and having been completely redecorated, staff are ready to reopen from 22:00 BST to 08:00 BST every night.
Spring of Hope Manager Nicola Saunders said: "It is a tragedy that women in Bristol are faced with homelessness and all the risks and dangers that come with not having anywhere safe to sleep.
"We offer a place of sanctuary to homeless women - a place of warmth and safety where they can stay and find support to rebuild their lives."
As well as having somewhere safe to sleep, guests will be able to have something to eat, make use of the shower facilities and access clothing and other supplies, the charity said
Staff will also provide a laundry service over night, meaning that guests will have clean clothes to wear the next day.
Guests will also be able to access a range of support including activities to support health and wellbeing, art therapy, haircuts and beauty treatments as well as access to medical support.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk