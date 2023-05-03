Bristol Zoo: Bristol planning chair defends homes vote
- Published
The chairman of a planning committee has defended a vote to approve almost 200 homes at Bristol Zoo Gardens.
Critics of the development in Clifton claimed the decision was an "establishment stitch-up", amid public opposition to the scheme.
Bristol Zoological Society closed the zoo last year and has permission to build 37 houses and 159 flats.
Conservative councillor Richard Eddy said the decision "puts high planning standards at the heart of growth".
Mr Eddy, chairman of the development committee, which granted planning permission on 26 April, criticised comments made by opponents of the scheme, which included language such as "betrayal" and "conspiracy".
In an open letter on Tuesday, he said that the comments were "ill-considered and utterly without foundation in fact".
During the committee meeting last week, George Ferguson, a Clifton resident and former Bristol mayor, said he felt "betrayed" by zoo bosses.
Arguing against the plans he had added: "This is the last chance for Bristol to stick to its ecological principles and put ourselves onto the right side of history."
Six councillors on the committee voted in favour of granting permission, while three Green councillors voted against the new homes.
According to Mr Eddy, reasons for the decision included making the gardens free to access for the public, planting new trees, and keeping and restoring historic features of the zoo.
He said: "[The scheme] delivers 196 sustainable, well-designed and environmentally-friendly new homes, 20% of which were affordable housing, in a way which enhanced the quality of the conservation area.
"Almost 80% of the Bristol Zoo Gardens site is communal open space in perpetuity, including a large free children's play area, allowing access throughout daylight hours, and the land is much more permeable and accessible than it ever was."
He added that "well-loved historic assets", such as the Bear Pit, Eagle Aviary and Monkey Temple, will be sensitively restored and maintained, to be part of the landscape.
Mr Eddy said he was convinced that the positive grounds for voting for the planning application is the reason the bulk of councillors serving on the committee did so.
But the benefit to the environment was previously disputed by campaigners from Save Bristol Zoo Gardens, who said that more than 150 trees would be chopped down for the scheme, and questioned the "outdated" way that Bristol Zoological Society measured the impact on biodiversity.
Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk