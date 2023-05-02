Four people wanted in Albania arrested in England
Four people wanted in Albania on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been arrested, the National Crime Agency (NCA) says.
Steven Hunt, 49, Thomas Mithan, 35, both from Bristol, and Edmond Haxhia, 37, from Birmingham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday for extradition proceedings.
Harriet Bridgeman, 27, from Bristol, appeared at the same court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody and are set to appear at court again on Friday.
Officers from the National Extradition Unit arrested the four suspects in Bristol and Birmingham on Saturday.
The alleged offence took place on 19 April.
"The Albanian authorities have expressed their thanks to the National Extradition Unit for locating and arresting the individuals sought," a spokesperson for the NCA said.
