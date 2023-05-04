Bristol knitters create life-size woollen model of the king
Residents at a retirement home in Bristol have an unusual guest of honour at their coronation celebration - a knitted effigy of King Charles III.
It took 12 people four months to create the life-sized model of the new king in his ceremonial regalia.
The woolly monarch is the handiwork of ExtraCare Stoke Gifford Retirement Village's Knit and Natter group.
The King also has a removeable bejewelled crown, sceptre and sovereign's orb.
Beneath his ermine cape, he is wearing his red ceremonial military uniform.
The uniform is complete with gold braiding.
King Charles also has a sovereign's ring and is sitting on a union flag.
Beneath his removable crown, the knitters created his slicked back hairstyle out of strands of wool.
The model will be a central part of the retirement village's coronation festivities on 6 May.
Residents plan to watch the ceremony on a big screen, and will toast the event with a celebratory glass of bubbly.
