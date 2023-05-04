Bristol knitters create life-size woollen model of the king

Knitted King CharlesExtra Care Charitable Trust
The team made sure to accurately portray King Charles' coronation robes

Residents at a retirement home in Bristol have an unusual guest of honour at their coronation celebration - a knitted effigy of King Charles III.

It took 12 people four months to create the life-sized model of the new king in his ceremonial regalia.

The woolly monarch is the handiwork of ExtraCare Stoke Gifford Retirement Village's Knit and Natter group.

The King also has a removeable bejewelled crown, sceptre and sovereign's orb.

The creation took 12 people four months to complete

Beneath his ermine cape, he is wearing his red ceremonial military uniform.

The uniform is complete with gold braiding.

The King's red ceremonial uniform is complete with gold braiding

King Charles also has a sovereign's ring and is sitting on a union flag.

Beneath his removable crown, the knitters created his slicked back hairstyle out of strands of wool.

The King's hairstyle was created with strands of wool

The model will be a central part of the retirement village's coronation festivities on 6 May.

Residents plan to watch the ceremony on a big screen, and will toast the event with a celebratory glass of bubbly.

Stoke Gifford Retirement Village's Knit and Natter group enjoy completing projects for royal occasions

