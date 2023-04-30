Flying Scotsman leaves for centenary trip from Bristol
One of the world's most famous locomotives has begun a centenary trip from Bristol.
The Flying Scotsman, the first locomotive in the UK to clock 100mph (160k/mh), pulled into Bristol Temple Meads on Sunday morning.
About 100 people paid 10p for a platform ticket to see it depart.
It first entered passenger service in February 1923 and has been celebrating its 100th birthday with a string of dates around the UK.
The train, hauled by locomotive No 60103, will make its journey west to Cornwall, before returning to Bristol.
The Flying Scotsman departed from Temple Meads - where it had not been for many years - at 09:07 BST, heading through Bedminster and on to Plymouth.
To avoid overcrowding, the Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum did not publish details of the Flying Scotsman's route or journey times - this includes positioning moves.
