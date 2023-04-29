Woman raped near park in Bristol
Police are hunting for a man after a woman was raped near a park in the early hours.
Officers were called to Crow Lane in Henbury, Bristol, at about 00:30 BST.
An investigation is ongoing and a cordon remains in place in the area, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Officers are providing support to the victim, the force added. It is appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant footage, to come forward.
