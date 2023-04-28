Man held on suspicion of badger baiting in Bristol
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of badger baiting and weapons offences.
The 28-year-old was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police earlier following raids on two Bristol addresses.
He was held on suspicion of badger baiting, sett interference, animal cruelty and possession of offensive weapons including a crossbow and a machete.
The suspect is also being detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis, the force said.
The investigation was conducted jointly by Avon and Somerset Police's Rural Affairs Unit and the RSPCA following a tip-off received in 2022.
Sgt Katie Maun said: "During the warrant, we seized four dogs, veterinary-grade medication and cannabis, along with a number of non-firearms weapons."
The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
