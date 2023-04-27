Bristol riot: woman given suspended sentence over assault
A 27-year-old woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence for throwing a glass bottle at a police officer during a riot.
Katie Webster, of no fixed address, admitted throwing the bottle during the Bristol riots in March 2021.
She was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.
Webster was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £600 and to take part in 20 days of rehabilitation.
To date 32 people have been given jail terms totalling 98 years and 10 months for their involvement in the riots.
