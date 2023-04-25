CCTV image released after dog bites child in Bristol
- Published
Police investigating a dog attack on a child have released a CCTV image of two people they wish to trace.
The boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was bitten on his arm on Ashton Road, near Greville Smyth Park, Bristol, on 31 March.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and was released the following day.
Avon and Somerset Police said enquiries were ongoing and they wanted to identify the man and woman seen walking a black dog in the CCTV footage.
Any witnesses who saw the attack who have not yet spoken to police are also being asked to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk