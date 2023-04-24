Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch's Boba Fett collection sent to auction
Star Wars memorabilia belonging to the late Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett, is to be auctioned.
Bulloch featured in the original Star Wars trilogy collecting items related to his character that will now be sold at auction in Bristol.
More than 400 lots will go under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions in May and are expected to fetch £50,000.
Bulloch played the villainous bounty hunter in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
He died aged 75 in 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
Andrew Stowe, an auctioneer at East Bristol Auctions, said: "Jeremy didn't just star in the franchise; he was a massive fan himself.
"His love for the movies and the fans took him all over the world and wherever he'd go he would purchase or be given Boba Fett memorabilia.
"His home museum contained everything from Boba Fett tea-towels to rare action figures.
'It's very rare for an actor to have such a deep-routed connection to their role, let alone amass a collection of this scale."
Among the items is a Boba Fett helmet made for the actor by a fan.
Constructed out of steel but with a foam lining so it could be worn, it was displayed in Bulloch's home office for many years.
It is estimated to fetch up to £800.
Other highlights at the auction include a life-sized bust of the character; Bulloch's own script from Revenge Of The Sith and a rare, crew-only sweatshirt given out during filming of Return Of The Jedi in 1983.
Action figures and personal autographs from co-stars Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew and Dave Prowse will also be among the lots.
Mr Stowe said the Boba Fett collection was likely to attract lots of interest.
"It's an absolute honour to host this auction. Boba Fett has a huge cult following - even more so given the recent Disney releases of The Book Of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.
"Interest in the character has never been bigger."
The collection is so extensive it had to be split in two, with the first part being sold for £155,000 last year.
The second part of the sale will take place on 4 May, known as Star Wars Day, with a "substantial donation" going to Parkinson's UK.
