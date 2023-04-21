Bristol band The Pop Group's Mark Stewart dies aged 62
- Published
Mark Stewart, founding member and frontman of The Pop Group, has died at the age of 62, his record label has announced.
The singer passed away in the early hours of Friday, according to a statement released by Mute Records.
Stewart was described as a "dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature".
The artist and political activist founded rock band The Pop Group in 1977 as a teenager in Bristol.
He performed alongside bandmembers John Waddington, Simon, Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
"Knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him and thinking with him was like nothing else", the statement from Mute read.
"His hugely confident and dominating presence was coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent and hilarious nature.
"He was always, vocally, on the side of the oppressed, and did all he could to ensure people were treated correctly.
"He questioned every single thing that was said and in his political beliefs and in support of others, Mark was not just looking out for the underdog, he was intent that everyone got a voice, everyone got a chance."
Bristol music collective Massive Attack paid their respects in a tweet which read: "Post punk pioneer and original chief rocker. RIP Mark Stewart. Bristol will never be the same."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk