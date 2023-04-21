Bristol bars 'fear redundancies' over seating loss
Owners of independent bars in a part of Bristol say redundancies are "inevitable" as they will no longer be allowed to provide outdoor seating areas after 22:30.
Bristol City Council's Neighbourhood Enforcement Team have been visiting bars on St Nicholas Street this week.
Pavement licences were issued during the Covid-19 pandemic but now restrictions are returning.
The council said the licences came with "very clear conditions".
Marc Griffiths and Patrick Daley are co-owners of late night bars Mother's Ruin and The Crown.
"There will have to be redundancies," Mr Griffiths said, "We are facing a £600,000 hole in our turnover, in the next 12 months. That means I will have to lay off 10 people."
Mr Daley said: "I don't understand why they are limiting the nightlife side of things. It's policed well and it seems to be working for everyone.
"All the venues along here have security who look after the outdoor seating areas."
"If the logic is from a public order standpoint," Mr Griffiths added, "It is much harder to police people who are standing up than sitting down.
"For the past 20 years, the police have discouraged 'vertical drinking'. It has been proven that you will drink a pint up to twice as fast when standing up."
The business partners claimed they had not been made aware of any noise complaints made against their premises.
'Feels like you're abroad'
Kyle Parkin, a supervisor at Seamus O'Donnell, said: "Things like setting, atmosphere and music contribute to your enjoyment.
"Realistically, if I make you stand outside in the evening, why not just go down to the park, buy yourself a can of beer and use a public toilet?"
Adam Wolf, the owner of Mr Wolf's jazz bar, told the BBC: "What the outdoor seating has created is such a vibe down the street. It almost feels like you're abroad, and that's something we are all going to lose."
Businesses can ultimately be fined if they do not comply with the licensing restrictions, which state that all seated customers must be moved on at 22:30 BST and all outdoor seating cleared from the street by 23:00 BST.
'Conditions were clear'
Pavement licences were issued to businesses along St Nicholas Street during the Covid-19 pandemic for the full alcohol licence hours of those venues, some of which extend until 03:00.
The pavement licence hours were amended in September 2022 at the latest round of licence grants, but many bars claimed they did not realise this.
A city council spokesperson said: "It's important to note there's been no change of licensing conditions.
"Premises who applied for pavement licences to host outdoor seating on the public pavement did so with very clear conditions in place and they remain the same as when they applied."
Concerns have been raised over the specific impact to independent businesses in the city centre.
Chain-bars Revolution and Slug & Lettuce have large beer gardens on privately-owned property, which are not subject to the licence restrictions despite being close to St Nicholas Street.
Ani Stafford-Townsend, Green Party councillor for Central Ward, said: "I believe in public spaces for public use, and that is a model which is used across Europe. At the same time, the problem isn't black and white.
"Many local residents don't have proper soundproofing in their homes and a balance has to be struck between them."
