Bristol riots: Man, 22, arrested in London
A 22-year-old man has become the 87th person to be arrested in connection with the Bristol riots in 2021.
He was detained in Brixton, south London on Tuesday on suspicion of riot and was released under investigation.
Thirty-two people have been jailed for a combined total of 98 years and 10 months over the riots on 21 March 2021.
Thousands of people gathered in Bristol city centre for the Kill the Bill demonstrations but later that night the protest turned violent.
The demonstration was organised in response to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has since passed into law, and gives police greater powers to clamp down on protests.
Protesters smashed the windows of Avon and Somerset Police's New Bridewell Station and more than 40 officers were injured during the disorder.
Det Supt James Riccio said: "We continue to investigate the events which took place outside Bridewell neighbourhood police station on Sunday 21 March 2021.
"We still have 21 people on our online gallery, who we want to speak to, who we are yet to identify, and would ask anyone who recognises any of those pictured to contact us."
