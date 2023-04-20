Thornbury residents concerned over plans to move market
- Published
Members of the public have raised concerns over plans to move a market to a car park.
Thornbury's monthly Artisan Food, Craft and Gift Market could temporarily relocate to St Mary Street car park.
Moving the market would allow South Gloucestershire Council to carry out work on the High Street.
One resident supported the plans and said: "The market is a valuable asset to the town, and every effort should be made to keep it."
After the work is completed, the market is set to return to its original location on the High Street.
The residents who are objecting the plans have expressed concerns of "public nuisance", mainly due to the loss of parking spaces.
'Cancelling appointments'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, some residents believe that the "significant lack of parking" in the town is causing many people to shop elsewhere.
A local salon owner said: "We know from listening to our customers that they find it very difficult to park near our salon, and they are often late due to the challenges of parking.
"This has led to some of our clients cancelling their appointments and moving their business outside of Thornbury."
Market organisers are applying for a street trading licence from the council for up to 40 traders from 10am to 3pm.
The council will make a decision on the applications and potential move on 21 April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk