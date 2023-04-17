Four men arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Bristol
Four men have been arrested after police received reports of a man being attacked and forced into the boot of a car.
Avon and Somerset Police officers responded to the alleged incident on Cadogan Road in Bristol at about 22:25 BST on Sunday.
Officers found an injured man, believed to be the victim, on nearby Airport Road.
The four men, aged 32, 33, 36 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
The arrested 32-year-old man has also been detained on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.
The man believed to be the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has since been discharged, police said.
The four men remain in custody as investigations into the incident carry on, with specialist crime investigators still working at both Cadogan Road and Airport Road.
A vehicle has also been recovered as part of the investigation.
