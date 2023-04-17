Bristol dancer's mission to good health after cancer
A professional dancer who had to stop performing after two cancer diagnoses, is using her skills to teach African dance and healthy eating.
Grace Ekall from Bristol first started a dance school at 19, when in her native country of Cameroon.
She was forced to stop teaching in 2005 after a diagnoses of aggressive breast cancer, which led to a mastectomy.
Ms Ekall also discovered her passion for healthy cooking while battling cancer, creating a range of hot sauces.
"After I had my diagnosis I discovered that many women die in silence without sharing their condition, Grace told BBC Radio Bristol's John Darvall.
I wasn't checking myself on purpose but I remember that Kylie Minogue had just announced that she had breast cancer and that gave me a warning."
"It's still a taboo and many people in my culture still believe it's a curse and just don't want to talk about it.
Fund-raising
Ms Ekall has been cancer-free since 2020 and has since climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for Penny Brohn Cancer Care and started a number of dance workshops to promote healthy living.
After her recovery she has also worked on a range of hot sauces after discovering too many of the alternatives relied heavily on sugar as an ingredient.
She now hopes to use African dance workshops and classes to promote the sauces with the money raised going to local cancer charities.
