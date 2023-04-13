'Iconic' Bristol car park could be turned into housing
Plans have been submitted to turn an 'iconic' 1950's car park into housing.
Greystar is seeking permission from Bristol City Council to replace Rupert Street car park in the city centre with new flats.
The development would include 577 rooms, with 328 designated for students, parking, and shops and restaurants on the ground floor.
However, a campaign group which wants to preserve the car park has applied to have it listed with Historic England.
The Twentieth Century Society said it was an "iconic brutalist car park" and has called for it to be repurposed rather than demolished.
Neil Howells, senior director at Greystar, said: "These proposals will regenerate this rundown building, maintaining but improving public parking to serve the hospitals, Broadmead and the city centre in a highly-accessible location.
"This is an opportunity to make better use of the existing NCP Car Park, creating sustainable homes for people and providing high-quality green space for the residents.
"We want to turn the existing car park into a place the local community can be proud of."
Revolutionary
When it opened, the car park was hailed as revolutionary.
It was the first of its kind to feature a continuous spiral parking ramp in the UK, which is half-a-mile long.
If the listing is approved, Rupert Street would join three other post-war car parks given listed building status in England.
The development plans are expected to be considered later this year.
