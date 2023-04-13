Delays for DBS checks in Bristol stop people getting work
- Published
Lengthy waiting times for DBS checks are delaying people from starting jobs and causing recruitment issues.
Enhanced DBS checks are needed if you work with, or among, children and vulnerable adults.
BBC Radio Bristol has spoken to people who have been waiting for DBS checks for more than three months.
Avon and Somerset Police said the force had experienced an increase in DBS applications in the summer and it was affecting the processing times.
Jacob Rosling is from Acorn Mobility, which provides transport services for disabled children and vulnerable adults across Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
He said the delay in DBS checks was making it difficult for him to hire people.
"We have gradually seen the waiting times for DBS checks slow down astronomically," he told BBC Radio Bristol.
"DBS waiting times used to typically be around two weeks, we are waiting for over 90 days now."
He said while waiting for potential candidates to get their DBS checks, some had dropped out of the process to find alternative work.
'Still waiting'
Kristy Hooper from Winterbourne has been offered a job caring for a child with additional needs - but has been waiting months for her DBS check to come through.
She said she had a DBS check with the South Gloucestershire Council between 2006 and 2015.
"If you go to the government website with my ID, you can see all my DBS checks since 2006, but it still seems to be a hinderance," Ms Hooper said.
"Of course, things can hinder it, name changes, address changes, if you have got yourself a criminal record, that can hinder it.
"None of those things have changed for me, but I am still waiting."
Avon and Somerset Police told BBC Radio Bristol: "Since last summer, there has been a significant increase in the number of DBS applications we have received, which has had a knock-on effect in terms of processing times."In recent weeks we have recruited two new research officers to help mitigate this and hope to increase capacity in the coming weeks with further appointments."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk