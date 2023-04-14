Stolen Bristol van adapted for disabled boy found vandalised
A van that was stolen after a family adapted it for their disabled six-year-old son, has been found with its interior ripped out.
The family had been devastated when the van was taken from outside their Bristol home earlier this month.
After putting out an appeal about the theft it was recovered by police in Hartcliffe on 6 April.
Archie's mum Amy says officers believe it had been illegally sold and "whoever bought the van ripped everything out".
The van had been adapted by husband Tim, who wanted to make a space for the family and Archie, who became disabled when he suffered a stroke.
She said it had been a "lifeline" for them, helping the family get respite and spend time together.
"It gave us a feeling of hope when the police said they'd found it. From the outside it looked like it was in good condition, untouched," she said.
"But then they phoned us to say it had been destroyed on the inside.
"Obviously it's a van that wasn't for sale. When it was stolen it was set up for a holiday, so I'm wondering what the people thought when they tried to buy it."
The family is waiting to hear from their insurance company but they fear the van, which was recovered after an anonymous tip-off to police, is a write-off.
"People did phone in and gave a lead which is a reminder that there are good people out there," Amy said.
She said people have since offered to take them on holidays in their campervans and another has set up a fundraising page to help them go on a family trip.
"Even Bristol Bears [rugby team] helped and my eldest is going to be a mascot at a match," she continued.
"It's a sign of the Bristol community responding to help. We've said our goodbyes to the van."
Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for an update on the theft investigation.
