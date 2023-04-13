Thousands taken off low-priority Bristol housing list
Thousands of people are set to be taken off housing waiting lists after council bosses admitted giving them "false hope" of finding a home.
Bristol City Council approved the decision to remove the right of some people ranked as the lowest "in need" of accommodation to bid for most homes.
A report showed fewer than 1% of the 9,500 people in the lowest of four priority bands secure social housing.
The council said expectations would be managed "more effectively".
Social housing is advertised on the council's HomeChoice website, which people on the waiting list can bid on, with those with the greatest need usually awarded a property if it is suitable.
But cabinet members agreed to remove the right of those in band four, the lowest of four priority bands, to put in bids for most homes.
The council said the changes would mean more applicants would have homes chosen for them, while care leavers, tenants looking to downsize and people at risk of homelessness, would be moved up the list.
The report to the cabinet read: "There is currently little to no chance of being successfully housed from band four, and being on the register may be giving people false hope.
"We don't believe it is right to create a system in which people are encouraged/expected to bid when their real chance of being housed is less than 1%.
"It is therefore necessary to manage people's expectations more effectively."
Writing on mayor Marvin Rees' blog after the approval, cabinet member for housing delivery, Tom Renhard, said the city needed more council housing and a better way of allocating it.
"The main change to the policy is we will move to being more proactive in helping households find a home and ensure that at least half of all offers are made direct," he added.
The changes are set to be phased in over the next 12 to 18 months, with the restrictions on bids from those in band four due to be introduced from October 2024.
The move will not affect older people in band four looking for sheltered housing, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The cabinet report added: "Those who meet the age criteria in band four would be able to bid on sheltered or age-restricted properties, or on properties that are advertised specifically as open to band four bidding.
"This group would be signposted to other housing options like private rented, shared ownership, and community-led housing."
