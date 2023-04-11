Man in e-fit sought after attempted rape of woman in Bristol
- Published
Police investigating the attempted rape of a woman have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.
A man attempted to rape the woman in the Hanham area of Bristol at about 22:00 BST on 2 April.
Police said the attacker was interrupted by a light coming on and the victim was able to get away.
Avon and Somerset Police have now released an e-fit of a man officers say has information that could aid their investigation.
He is described as black, in his late teens to early 20s, around 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in, and of slim build, with a short afro-cut hairstyle.
He was wearing a white hoodie, black trousers, and trainers.
