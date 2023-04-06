Bristol Rovers sign contract for future stadium site
Bristol Rovers Football Club has exchanged conditional contracts with the owners of the Bristol Fruit Market, paving the way for a new stadium there.
In a statement, the club said it would work with the Conygar Investment Company to "create a vision for the site...and ensuring we protect the interests of the football club."
Rovers president Wael Al Qadi said the announcement marks a big milestone.
The Gas have moved grounds twice since 1986.
However, various stadium plans in recent years have come to nothing.
Plans to build a 21,000-seater venue at the University of West of England (UWE) were abandoned in January 2017 after a financial deal could not be agreed.
It was also involved in a court battle with supermarket chain Sainsbury's over a £30m deal to buy the Memorial Stadium in 2011.
Club President Wael Al Qadi said the development was good news in their "journey for a new stadium".
"We have been in positive discussions with the team at Conygar for two-and-a-half years and we are delighted that they have now formally secured a deal for the site.
"We look forward to working with them to finalise our agreement, whilst maintaining the long-term future of Bristol Rovers Football Club."
Greg Miller Cheevers, CEO of Conygar said the area could be transformed into "something positive for the city".
"We have been in discussion with Bristol Rovers for a significant time.
"These discussions between Conygar and the club are meaningful and ongoing and I look forward to continuing to work with Wael and the club to finalise a solution that works for all parties," he added.
