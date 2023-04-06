Carol Clark: Man bailed over 1993 cold case murder
A man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found dead 30 years ago has been released on bail.
Carol Clark's body was found in Sharpness Docks in March 1993. The 32-year-old was last seen alive in the St Paul's area of Bristol.
Police announced earlier this month they had received "new and significant information" about the case. A 66-year-old man was detained on suspicion of Ms Clark's murder on Tuesday.
The suspect has now been bailed.
Ms Clark's partially clothed body was found in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal on Sunday, 28 March 1993.
She was last seen alive the previous Friday night around Picton Street and Ashley Road in St Pauls, Bristol.
Unknown to her family she was a sex worker.
She had left a note for her boyfriend saying she was going out to find work but she never came back.
A huge police investigation was launched and more than 500 witness statements were taken and a number of arrests followed, but to date no-one has ever been charged with her murder.
Gloucestershire Police said Ms Clark's family were being kept informed of the latest developments in the case.
