Bristol to come together to celebrate Islamic holy month of Ramadan
- Published
Two Grand Iftar events are being held to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Bristol.
The first, taking place on St Mark's Road later, will be followed by another event on 14 April at College Green.
The Iftars aim to celebrate Bristol's diversity, with non-Muslims also invited to experience the breaking of the fast.
This year, the unifying theme of the Iftar events is sanctuary and pausing to reflect on current world events.
Mohammed El Sharif, co-founder of the Grand Iftar, said: "It is an opportunity to bring the city together... to celebrate the special month of Ramadan, and the fantastic sense of togetherness the city has in supporting refugees."
The Grand Iftar started in Bristol in 2017 as a way of promoting peace and unity and other themes have included sustainability and women in Islam.
City mayor, Marvin Rees, said Bristol was a proud city of many cultures and faiths.
"It is exciting to see Muslims for Bristol extend the Grand Iftar to the city centre and to be able to celebrate the month of Ramadan on College Green with people from across Bristol.
"This is an opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of the Muslim communities, come together, share food, and learn more about each other, and the significance of Ramadan and the Iftar meal for Muslims," added Mr Rees.
This year's Ramadan began on 23 March and is due to come to an end on 21 April, when Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the holy month will be held.
During the month, Muslims fast - which involves abstaining from eating and drinking during daylight hours - as well as focus on self-improvement, self-reflection and giving to the less fortunate.
