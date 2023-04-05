In pictures: Artists start painting city unicorns in public
Artists from the West have begun painting unicorns in preparation for them being used as part of a city-wide summer art trail.
A herd of 60 of the statues will be displayed across Bristol to raise money for charity.
Shoppers have been able to catch a glimpse of some of the artists at work decorating the mythical creatures.
Unicornfest 2023 will run for nine weeks from July to September and will end with an auction for Leukaemia Care.
As well as being spread across Bristol, the unicorns will also be in further afield locations such as Weston-super-Mare.
The whole trail, which will also feature smaller 'foal' statues alongside the full-size ones and will raise money for Leukaemia Care, will begin on 3 July.