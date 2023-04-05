In pictures: Artists start painting city unicorns in public

Artist painting a unicorn for Bristol arts trail
60 life-size unicorns will be displayed across Bristol this summer.

Artists from the West have begun painting unicorns in preparation for them being used as part of a city-wide summer art trail.

A herd of 60 of the statues will be displayed across Bristol to raise money for charity.

Shoppers have been able to catch a glimpse of some of the artists at work decorating the mythical creatures.

Unicornfest 2023 will run for nine weeks from July to September and will end with an auction for Leukaemia Care.

Joining the main herd will be one-metre tall unicorn foals being painted by schools and charities.
Local artists have been painting their unicorns publicly in Bristol's Broadmead shopping centre.

As well as being spread across Bristol, the unicorns will also be in further afield locations such as Weston-super-Mare.

The whole trail, which will also feature smaller 'foal' statues alongside the full-size ones and will raise money for Leukaemia Care, will begin on 3 July.

The unicorns will be displayed during Unicornfest 2023 in Bristol between July and September.
Unicornfest 2023 is part of 650th anniversary celebrations for Bristol achieving corporate county status.
At the end of the festival, the unicorns will be auctioned to raise money for Leukaemia Care.
The arts trail will follow similar projects such as Wow! Gorillas and Gromit Unleashed.

