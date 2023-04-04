Carol Clark: Man arrested over 1993 murder case
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found dead 30 years ago.
Gloucestershire Police said detectives had detained a 66-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Carol Clark.
Her body was found in Sharpness Docks in March 1993. The 32-year-old was last seen alive in the St Paul's area of Bristol.
Police announced earlier this month they had received "new and significant information" about the case.
Ms Clark's partially clothed body was found in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal on Sunday, 28 March 1993.
She was last seen alive the previous Friday night around Picton Street and Ashley Road in St Pauls, Bristol.
Unknown to her family she was a sex worker.
She had left a note for her boyfriend saying she was going out to find work but she never came back.
A huge police investigation was launched.
More than 500 witness statements were taken and a number of arrests followed, but no-one has ever been charged with her murder.
'Get answers and justice'
Gloucestershire Police said a man was arrested earlier and was in custody for questioning.
On the anniversary of the discovery of Ms Clark's body, detectives also launched a renewed appeal for information.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Usher said: "We are determined to get answers and justice for Carol's family, and this arrest is a positive development in our ongoing investigation.
"There is a dedicated team of staff working on this case, and while progress is being made, I'm still asking people to come forward if they feel they may have information which could assist us.
"The location where Carol was found was overlooked by the Severn Way, and on the weekend she was discovered it was the 200th anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.
"Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.
"My thoughts remain with Carol's family, who have been updated by police family liaison officers on these latest developments."
