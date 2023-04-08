Wild Place in Bristol welcomes wolverine triplets
- Published
A wildlife park has welcomed three newborns ahead of the Easter weekend.
Visitors to Wild Place Project in Bristol have been treated to a glimpse of the nearly month-old wolverine kits.
The boy and two girls have mainly been in the nest, but their mother Alice has now been spotted carrying them outside.
Senior animal keeper Joe Norman said Alice had kept her babies hidden from the wolves, bears and lynx they share a woodland habitat with, until they were strong enough to venture out with her.
"Alice is a great mum - she's very attentive and allows them to roam away from her, to help them grow in independence," he added.
Wolverines are the largest of the weasel family, and can eat prey almost double their size.
The family of five wolverines, which includes father Novo, live in the attraction's Bear Wood, a wooded area measuring about 7.5 acres (3 hectares), which is also home to European brown bears and wolves, as well as a family of four lynx.
It is a space for animals that were once native in UK woodlands before deforestation and hunting wiped out population numbers.
The new arrivals are Alice's second litter following the birth of Eunice in 2022.
Along with the other species in Bear Wood, the wolverines are monitored by the native species team from Bristol Zoological Society, the charity that owns and runs Wild Place Project.
