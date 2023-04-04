Cash injection saves Bristol's Dial-a-Ride bus service
- Published
Community minibuses used by older and disabled people are returning to a city thanks to a £435,000 annual cash injection.
Bristol Community Transport, which was run by HCT social enterprise, ended its Dial-a-Ride service last month "due to rising fuel prices".
Four companies will take over the services from this week.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said the West of England Combined Authority funding would save the "lifeline" services.
People can start booking journeys with operators The Big Lemon group, Lawrence Weston Community Transport, CATT Community Bus and The Sprint.
Around 600 people used Dial-a-Ride buses before they were halted, with some of the services helping to take older people to shops.
Mr Norris said: "A £435,000 cash injection from the West of England Combined Authority means we can save these services which I know are a lifeline for so many Bristolians, particularly our elderly and disabled residents."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk